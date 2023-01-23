Special City Council Voting Session To Approve Restore NY Application for Furniture Mart Building

Jamestown City Council will hold a special voting session tonight to vote on a Restore New York funding application.

The City of Jamestown is applying to Empire State Development for $2 million in Restore New York Communities Initiative funding to redevelop the Furniture Mart Building.

This application replaces a previous application requesting $500,000 that Council approved in September 2022. Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said that application was not submitted due to not being ready.

At the September 26 meeting about the previous Restore New York application request, Surdyk stated that Savarino Companies of Buffalo would be the developer of the building at 111 West Second Street. She said they have a negotiated offer to buy the 172,217 square foot building from owner Art Bailey along with at least two other nearby parcels. The property is currently assessed at $800,000.

The special session will take place at 6:45 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located on the second floor of City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.

If the measure passes, a public hearing will then be held at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.