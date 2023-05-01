Spring Turkey Season Opens May 1 in New York State

Spring turkey season opens today in New York State.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation said one of the new rules that went into effect last fall allows shot sizes as small as Number 9 for turkey hunting. This regulatory change affects both the spring and fall seasons statewide. The change was made to modernize regulations as technology has advanced over the years to increase the down-range effectiveness of smaller shot sizes.

Spring turkey harvest in New York averages about 18,000 birds and varies based on the number of participants and turkey productivity in previous springs. This spring, improved turkey harvest is expected compared to last year.

Overall, turkey populations are lower now than a few years ago due to below-average reproductive success two of the last four years. However, improved turkey productivity in 2020 and 2022 means a greater proportion of toms available to hunters this spring compared to last year.