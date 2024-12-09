Squirrel Nut Zippers Coming To The Reg on Saturday

The swingin’ seasonal sounds of the Squirrel Nut Zippers will be roaring into Jamestown this Saturday.

The iconic multi-platinum jazz rockers will be unwrapping their “An Evening with the Squirrel Nut Zippers Christmas Caravan Tour,” featuring songs from their Christmas Caravan and Mardi Gras for Christmas albums, as well as other Zippers favorites at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 14 at 7 at the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts.

From heartwarming ballads to boisterous dance tunes, the band will conjure an atmosphere nestled somewhere between the wondrous lights of Christmas and the backroom din of a speakeasy during these wildly festive performances.

Tickets to Squirrel Nut Zippers Christmas Caravan Tour are on sale now at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts box office in-person (116. E. 3rd St. in Jamestown) or by phone (716.484.7070) Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 until 5 p.m. and one hour before movies and events. Tickets are also on sale 24/7 at reglenna.com, ending 2 hours before the December 14 performance.