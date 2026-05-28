St. Luke’s Holding 19th Century Organ Masters Concert

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will host a special organ concert this Sunday, May 31.

The concert, themed 19th Century Organ Masters, will take place at 3:00 p.m.

The free concert will feature Oberlin Conservatory organ performance major Owen Reyda, who has served as a guest organist for services at St. Luke’s and is originally from Chautauqua County.

The concert repertoire will feature selections from his junior recital, including works by 19th century German composers August Gottfried Ritter and Robert Schumann, as well as movements from the distinctive works of French organist and composer Louis Vierne.

Reyda said, “The repertoire will include works from the German Romantic and French Romantic styles, and it will survey the notion of romanticism as both inward, personal contemplation and outward exuberance.”

Reyda is an organ performance major at Oberlin Conservatory, where he will complete his junior year this spring. In addition to his studies, Reyda has served as an organist at Chautauqua Institution for the past two summers and has performed throughout the region as both a soloist and service musician.

Admission to the concert is free, with an optional free-will donation during the performance to benefit Reyda’s educational pursuits and St. Luke’s ongoing concert series.