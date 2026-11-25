St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Jamestown will hold its annual Messiah sing November 29 to ring in the holiday season.

The performance of the work by George Frideric Handel will take place the first week of Advent in the church that will have been decorated for the Christmas season.

The Messiah was written as a desperation piece by Handel on a long carriage ride when the composer thought his career was at an end.

The concert will take place 4:00 p.m., Sunday, November 29 with the Christmas portion (Part 1) and the Hallelujah chorus performed live by returning conductor Phillip McMullen, an eight-piece string orchestra of professional musicians from the Jamestown and Buffalo region; vocal soloists Marika Koch, Michaela Larsen, Dan Gage, and Gavin Card; a seasoned community chorus, and organist Owen Reyda.

The performance is free and open to the public.