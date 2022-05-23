St. Luke’s to Host Safe Zone Training Tuesday, May 24

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will host a Safe Zone training on Tuesday, May 24.

The training will take place at 7:00 p.m. and is designed to be a resource for parents, grandparents, and other adults who wish to support gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgendered (LGBT) young people in the community.

The introductory class defines vocabulary around gender identity and sexual orientation, as well as offering concrete steps on how to support members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Prevention Works LGBTQ Liaison & Prevention Education Coordinator Emily Van Wey will teach the class.

The Safe Zone Training is free and open to the public. For more information, call the church office at 716-483-6405.