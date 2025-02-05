WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / St. Susan Center Receives $39,520 from Buffalo Bills Foundation

St. Susan Center Receives $39,520 from Buffalo Bills Foundation

By Leave a Comment

Buffalo Bills Foundation Program Manager Morgan Foss presents a check to St. Susan Center Executive Chef Jessica Velasco as part of the Food Recovery Program

St. Susan Center has received a $39,520 grant from the Buffalo Bills Foundation.

The funding will help maintain an Executive Chef position and will ensure uninterrupted kitchen operations at the soup kitchen.

St. Susan Center is undergoing a capital campaign to renovate the former Jamestown Business College into a modern soup kitchen with more food storage, an improved kitchen, and larger dining areas.

The soup kitchen is partnering with UCAN City Mission, who will provide a women’s and children’s shelter at the facility.

St. Susan Center is currently serving an average of 175 meals per day—a 33% increase over the past five years.

To make a donation to the capital campaign, visit stsusancenter.org/give.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.