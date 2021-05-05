WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

State Considering Home Rule Legislation for Speed Zone School Cameras

Mayor Eddie Sundquist informed City Council that the home rule legislation for speed zone school cameras has been introduced to the State Assembly. He said they were still waiting for it to be introduced to the State Senate. Sundquist said the bill would give a 3-year authorization to the city to maintain nine school zones,

“Ticketing would only occur during active school days one hour before an one hour after or days there are school events. All tickets would be reviewed by the Police Department before being issued. There would be a process to adjudicate the liability if the registered owner is not driving.”

Sundquist added that the bill also would allow Council to pass a local law that states what speed limit a person has to go over from the posted speed limit in order to receive a ticket. Council would still have to pass the law if it’s authorized by State.

