State DEC Reminds Folks to Be On Look Out and Report Harmful Algal Blooms

The State Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding folks to be on the look out for harmful algal blooms and to report any they might see.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos encouraged residents to be on the lookout for HABs, which can impact New York’s lakes and waterways and pose a potential public health risk.

HABs are likely triggered by a combination of factors that include excess nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen, lots of sunlight, low-water or low-flow conditions, calm water, and warm temperatures. HAB occurrence and reporting typically increases each year throughout the warmest months with the most reports received during August and September.

The New York Harmful Algal Bloom System, “NYHABS,” reporting system is now active and allows both the public and trained citizens to send reports of HABs to the DEC electronically. These reports, once evaluated by DEC and State Department of Health, are posted online.

HABs vary in appearance from scattered green dots in the water, to long, linear green streaks, pea soup, or spilled green paint, to blue-green or white coloration. The survey link to report HABs can be found here: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/66337b887ccd465ab7645c0a9c1bc5c0

The DEC advises people, pets and livestock to avoid contact with any floating mats, scums, or discolored water. Colors can include shades of green, blue-green, yellow, brown or red. If contact is made, rinse thoroughly with clean water to remove the algae.

They also advise to never drink, prepare food, cook, or make ice with untreated surface water, whether or not algae blooms are present. In addition to toxins, untreated surface water may contain bacteria, parasites, or viruses that could cause illness if consumed.

Stop using water and seek medical attention immediately if symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, skin, eye or throat irritation, allergic reactions, or breathing difficulties occur after drinking or having contact with blooms or untreated surface water.

The link to the map of reported HABs can be found here: https://nysdec.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=ae91142c812a4ab997ba739ed9723e6e

If you experience symptoms or health concerns related to HABs, contact the Department of Health by emailing harmfulalgae@health.ny.gov