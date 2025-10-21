State, Local Officials Cut Ribbon On BPU Community Fiber Project

State and local officials gathered at the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities Monday to cut the ribbon on the utility’s Community Fiber Project.

The names of the first two Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to utilize the BPU’s fiber network were announced. Fiberspark of Ithaca, New York, and SumoFiber of Bountiful, Utah, have been named as two providers.

BPU electric customers who sign up for Jamestown BPU Fiber may now select from the two companies announced as internet providers for the new service in the Jamestown electric territory.

Electric Division Deputy General Manager Kris Sellstrom said, “Beta testers are currently getting on the network to test the process. Actual customers signing up for the BPU fiber service are not yet ready to receive internet.” He said about 20% of the system is built with the project completed by Fall 2026..

Customers who sign up before the end of 2026 will receive three months of free service, as well as a free equipment and installation. As the fiber is built in the electric territory, neighborhood by neighborhood, customers will gradually be added to the fiber network

For more information and to sign up for the fiber service, visit jamestownbpu.com/fiber or call 716-661-1633.