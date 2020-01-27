State of the City Planned for Monday Night City Council Meeting

JAMESTOWN – Mayor Eddie Sundquist will deliver the 2020 state of the city report to the Jamestown City Council Monday night when it meets at city hall.

According to the Post-Journal, Sundquist has said his address will focus on three points: the city’s current reality, items that need immediate change, and long-term plans.

Among the issues the city is facing for 2020 include unresolved collective bargaining units with three of its union, including both the police and firefighters’ union. The contentious issue of annexing a piece of property in Falconer also remains an item of focus, as does the construction of a new multi-million dollar central garage for both the city’s DPW and BPU vehicles and equipment. Housing and economic development are also two items that will likely get attention.

All this comes amidst a backdrop of the city nearly being at its constitutional tax limit.

Sundquist’s state of the city will be delivered at about 7:30 p.m. Monday when the council voting session begins in the city council chambers, second floor of city hall.

Also tonight the city council will act on several resolutions, including approving site plans for the new central garage while also approving a resolution that would make the city the lead agent in the environmental review process for the pending annexation. However, a vote on the actual annexation is expected to be delayed until next month or even March. The city has up to 90 days to act on the resolution from the time a public hearing on the matter was held on Dec. 30 of last year.