WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 16, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU JUL 16
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Razz & Friends – Davis Park – Falconer
- Erika & Jesse – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood
- Rankin & Schell – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Trenton Shutters – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Big Inlet Big Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Mike Chase – Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing – Westfield
- DTO – Johnson Estate Winery – Westfield
- Furious George/Appetite for Voltage – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk
FRI JUL 17
- Mike Brunacini – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Brian Hanna – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Ben Cornell – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Oliver Burdo – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- A Strange Kind of Sunshine/Trenton Shutters – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Kallie & Sylar – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Hellz Bellz (AC/DC tribute) – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Erika & Jesse – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Party McFly – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Temple Grey – Soldiers & Sailors Park – Warren, PA
- Charity Nuse Duo – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Jade Giambrone – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Movies at The Reg: Backrooms – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT JUL 18
- Mister Green/Stereo Death – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Happy Days – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Ade Adu – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- White Bronco/Party McFly – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- The i-90s – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- GoldiROCKS – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Taylor Remaid – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Davis & Eng – Panama Rocks – Panama
- Bri L’yrnn – The Cooler – Sherman
- Hultman and Schwartz Duo – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- White Bronco – The White Inn – Fredonia
- The Last Five Years – Historic Hollywood Theater – Gowanda
SUN JUL 19
- Jim Ronan – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Black Widow Duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Public Water Supply – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Grounded – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Bill Ward and Doug Yeomans – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Davis & Eng – Panama Rocks – Panama
- Plum – The Cooler – Sherman
- Three Way Street – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- The Last Five Years – Historic Hollywood Theater – Gowanda
TUE JUL 21
- Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Presley Weldon – Ribs N Bones – Warren, PA
- Cock Robin – The White Inn – Fredonia
WED JUL 22
- Drew & Lena – Labyrinth Press Compnay – Jamestown
- Jamestown Municipal Band – Allen Park – Jamestown
- The Away Team – Lucille Ball Memorial Park – Celoron
- The HighLife – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Trenton Shutters/Bill Ward & John Cross – Village Green Park – Mayville
- The Freeze – Barkers Commons – Fredonia
- Two Towns – Point Gratiot Park – Dunkirk
- Movies at The Reg: Power Ballad – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
Leave a Reply