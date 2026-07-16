WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 16, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU JUL 16

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Razz & Friends – Davis Park – Falconer

Erika & Jesse – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood

Rankin & Schell – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Trenton Shutters – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Big Inlet Big Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Mike Chase – Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing – Westfield

DTO – Johnson Estate Winery – Westfield

Furious George/Appetite for Voltage – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk

FRI JUL 17

Mike Brunacini – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Brian Hanna – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Ben Cornell – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Oliver Burdo – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

A Strange Kind of Sunshine/Trenton Shutters – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Kallie & Sylar – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Hellz Bellz (AC/DC tribute) – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Erika & Jesse – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Party McFly – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Temple Grey – Soldiers & Sailors Park – Warren, PA

Charity Nuse Duo – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Jade Giambrone – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Movies at The Reg: Backrooms – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT JUL 18

Mister Green/Stereo Death – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Happy Days – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Ade Adu – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

White Bronco/Party McFly – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

The i-90s – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

GoldiROCKS – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Taylor Remaid – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Davis & Eng – Panama Rocks – Panama

Bri L’yrnn – The Cooler – Sherman

Hultman and Schwartz Duo – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

White Bronco – The White Inn – Fredonia

The Last Five Years – Historic Hollywood Theater – Gowanda

SUN JUL 19

Jim Ronan – Busti Tap House – Busti

Black Widow Duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Public Water Supply – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Grounded – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Bill Ward and Doug Yeomans – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Davis & Eng – Panama Rocks – Panama

Plum – The Cooler – Sherman

Three Way Street – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

The Last Five Years – Historic Hollywood Theater – Gowanda

TUE JUL 21

Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

Presley Weldon – Ribs N Bones – Warren, PA

Cock Robin – The White Inn – Fredonia

WED JUL 22