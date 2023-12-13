State Office of Cannabis Management Issues Recall of Cannabis Gummies

The State Office of Cannabis Management is issuing a recall of one lot of cannabis gummies.

The gummies were sold under the name “Jenny’s Zee Zee gummies 2:1 THC/CBN adult use edible cannabis product” by Jenny’s Baked at Home Company, LLC.

The State OCM said the product did not undergo required testing for consumer safety and product quality.

The gummies were distributed September 4 through November 1 to licensed cannabis dispensaries in New York state.

The OCM said the recall was issued as a precaution and there have been no reports of adverse effects from the gummies.

Anyone who bought the gummies should contact the dispensary where they purchased it.

The OCM asks any consumers who have incidents related to the use of this product or any other cannabis product to complete an incident form at https://cannabis.ny.gov/report-an-incident. If you are ever feeling ill after consuming a cannabis product, they say you should contact poison control.