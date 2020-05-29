State Releases Details for Phase 2 Reopening

ALBANY – The Forward New York Website has released guidelines for Phase Two reopening. As previously mentioned, all professional services and offices, along with most retail operations, are permitted to reopen as long as they adhere to state health and safety guidelines as they pertain to COVID-19. However, retail operations located within large shopping malls are not yet permitted to open, unless they have an exterior entrance that doesn’t require walking withing the mall itself.

Businesses and Industries allowed to reopen under Phase Two include:

Offices;

Real Estate;

Essential and Phase II In-Store Retail;

Vehicle Sales, Leases, and Rentals;

Retail Rental, Repair, and Cleaning;

Commercial Building Management;

and Hair Salons and Barbershops.

More details can be found on the Phase Two Industries web page.

Officials say that if guidance has not yet been published for your specific industry, but you are permitted to reopen, please refer to the NY Forward Safety Plan template.

In addition, pursuant to the Governor’s New York on Pause Executive Orders, the following businesses remain closed: