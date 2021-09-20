State Senator Borrello Joins Lawsuit Against Universal Mask Requirements

State Senator George Borrello is part of a lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court challenging the underlying authority of a universal mask mandate for public and private schools. Governor Kathy Hochul and the State Health Department delivered the universal mask mandate for students, teachers and staff in Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12 in late August 2021.

Borrello said the regulation was adopted as an emergency measure, “despite the Department of Health’s failure to comply with lawful procedure for emergency adoption of regulations.” He said the Health Department exceeded its authority and is “attempting to override the judgement of parents.”