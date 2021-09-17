State Senator Borrello ProposesExtending Municipal Out-Out Provision for Marijuana

State Senator George Borello is proposing legislation that would extend the recreational marijuana law’s municipal opt-out provision to the end of 2022.

Borrello said the delays in the roll-out of the new state law authorizing the use and sale of recreational marijuana combined with frustration from local officials and stakeholders over the lack of information available is what prompted him write the bill.

Currently, municipalities have until December 31st, 2021 to opt out of allowing retail dispensaries or on-site consumption licenses within their jurisdictions.

Borrello said months of delays have set the timeline for implementation of the cannabis market behind by at least six months.