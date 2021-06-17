State Senator Borrello Says New York Worse Off After State Legislative Session

State Senator George Borrello says New York is worse off as a result of the State Legislative session that ended last week.

Borrello cited Governor Andrew Cuomo‘s controversies, saying Cuomo couldn’t effectively govern the state or negotiate a budget in the best interest of the people, “It’s why we saw a record increase in taxes and a record increase in spending. You know, we went from having a budget the previous year that was roughly $190 billion up to $112 plus billion. On top of that, you had federal money in there that was supposed to be earmarked for COVID emergencies that was sat on by this Governor to be used as a political tool for him to avoid the many controversies he’s facing.”

Borrello added the State Legislature’s inaction on rescinding Cuomo’s Pandemic-related Emergency Powers was a huge disappointment. He said there were highlights to the session, “At the end of last year, with the wage board that was going to render a decision on lowering the threshold for overtime for farm workers, they decided to delay that decision for at least year. That was due to a lot of advocacy on the part myself and many others when it comes to making sure our farmers not only survive, but thrive here in New York State.”

Borrello said there were great strides with broadband as well, “Myself and Joe Giglio worked hard to uncover a piece of what they called ‘dark fiber,’ which is underutilized fiber optic cable, one that stretches more than 100 miles across three counties in Western New York and that is now being to be utilized to help fast-track more broadband projects in our area.”

Legislation Borrello hopes to get passed in the next session include the First Employee Tax Credit and legislation to reform how Governor appointments are made.