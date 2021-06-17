WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / State Senator George Borrello Urging Governor Cuomo to Sign Nourish NY Bill

State Senator George Borrello Urging Governor Cuomo to Sign Nourish NY Bill

By Leave a Comment

State Senator George Borrello joined Queens Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz to urge Governor Cuomo to sign the Nourish New York bill. The legislation has been passed as part of the State Budget in April, but sitting on the Governor’s desk since.

Borrello said the Nourish New York helped thousands of farms and hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers with food insecurity during the pandemic, “And now, we wanted to make this program permanent and recurring so that farmers that benefited from it and the food banks and others can count on this every year and can budget for it. The Governor basically controlled this program and even ended it at one point. And then we made a lot of noise about this and it was funded again, so now we passed this legislation but it sits on the Governor’s desk.”

Borrello said, locally, Rural Ministries of Dunkirk and St. Susan Center benefited from the program this past year along with other food banks and farmers.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.