Steele St., Harding Ave. Closed February 22-23 For Sewer Line Replacement

BPUThe intersection of Steele Street and Harding Avenue will be closed to motorists on Wednesday, February 22 and Thursday, February 23.

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will be replacing a sewer line at that location.

Motorists should follow posted detour signs to avoid the work zone. There will be no access to Steele Street from the Sixth Street Bridge, Fairmount Avenue, and Harding Avenue. Traffic will be detoured away from Steele Street starting at Barrett Avenue, except for local access.

For more information, contact the BPU Wastewater Maintenance Supervisor at 716-661-1652.

