STEM Wars Returns To Northwest Arena In May

STEM Wars is returning to the Northwest Arena in May.

STEM Wars 2025 is a Technology Competition, Career Fair and Tech Expo that will be held May 21 and 22. The event brings together manufacturers, schools, suppliers, colleges and community organizations in support of connecting students with career pathways and opportunities in the manufacturing sector.

The event features a grade school STEM Wars event, a middle/high school STEM Wars event, a two-day career fair and a two-day technology exposition. Manufacturers from throughout the area will showcase their products and processes and speak to students about manufacturing careers. Technology suppliers will bring the latest state-of-the-art technologies to demonstrate to students and manufacturers. Post-secondary institutions and training providers will share information regarding specific programming designed to prepare students for careers in manufacturing. Over 1,000 students are expected to attend during the two-day programming.

Dream It Do It Western New York (DIDIWNY) is energizing and building the early talent pipeline. DIDIWNY is an initiative powered by the Buffalo Niagara Manufacturers Alliance and the Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier. To learn more about DIDIWNY or specific events programming go to didiwny.com or contact Cindy Aronson, Chautauqua Director, at caronson@didiwny.com