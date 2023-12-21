WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / STEM Wars To Be Two Day Event in 2024

STEM Wars To Be Two Day Event in 2024

By Leave a Comment

Reggie Cole, Technology Teacher at Cassadaga Valley Central School District, President of the Chautauqua County Chapter of the New York State Technology and Engineering Educators Association – Chautauqua County Chapter
Dan Thomas, Technology Teacher at Southwestern Central School District
Jessie Pierson, Technology Teacher at Randolph Central School District
Craig Hinderleider, General Manager, Northwest Arena
Todd Tranum, Executive Director of the Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier & President of Dream It Do It Western New York
Jennifer Swann-Leuze, Executive Director of Chautauqua STRIDERS
Melissa Himes, Director, Dream It Do It Western New York

STEM Wars 2024 will be a two day event this coming May at the Northwest Arena.

STEM Wars is a Technology Competition, Career Fair and Tech Expo that will be held May 22 to 23. It will bring together manufacturers, schools, suppliers, colleges and community organizations in support of connecting students with career pathways and opportunities in the manufacturing sector.

The event features a grade school STEM Wars event, a middle/high school STEM Wars event, a two-day career fair and a two-day technology exposition. Manufacturers from throughout the area will be at the event to speak to students about manufacturing careers. Technology suppliers will be bringing the latest state-of-the-art technologies to demonstrate to students and manufacturers. Post-secondary institutions and training providers will be present at the event to share information regarding specific programming designed to prepare students for careers in manufacturing. The event organizers expect well over 1,000 students in attendance across the two-day period.

Dream It Do It Western New York President and Manufacturers Association of the Southern Tier Executive Director Todd Tranum said, “For students participating in the STEM Wars competitions, this is their marquee event of the year plus they get the added value of connecting with manufacturers, better understanding manufacturing careers, learning about technology and innovation advancements and understanding the training and education resources available to them throughout the region.”

To learn more about Dream It Do It Western New York or specific events programming, visit www.didiwny.com or email Melissa Himes at mhimes@didiwny.com.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.