Stomp Out The Stigma 5K To Take Place Sept. 27 At Jamestown Airport

The Stomp Out The Stigma 5K will take place this Saturday at the Jamestown Airport.

This first-of-its-kind event to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention will feature a run/walk that takes place directly on the runway of the Airport.

As the sun sets and the runway lights glow, participants will race down the tarmac in a symbolic journey from darkness into light.

Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County Director Carri Raynor said, “We wanted to do something bold, and what’s bolder than lighting up a runway for suicide prevention? This 5K is about movement and meaning. It’s about showing up for those who need support, honoring those we’ve lost, and proving that hope is alive and well in our county.”

The event takes place Saturday, September 27 with registration taking place from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. and the race starting at 6:05 p.m.

Registration can be done online by clicking here. The event also will include music and community booths.

All proceeds benefit local suicide prevention and mental health initiatives.

For more information about sponsorships, team sign-ups, or volunteer opportunities click here or visit preventsuicidechq.com