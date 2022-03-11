Striders Host 12 Annual St. Patrick’s Dash Saturday, March 12

Chautauqua Striders will host the 12th Annual St. Patrick’s Dash on Saturday, March 12.

The Northwest Arena will host the registration and post-event awards. The start and finish of the 3-mile course is along West Third Street between Jefferson and Lafayette Streets. “The Dash” is also the official start of the 2022 Runner of the Year Series, sponsored by UPMC Chautauqua.

Registration and check-in on Saturday is 7:30 to 8:30 a.m with the 3 Mile Dash & Walk starting at 9:00 a.m.

Registration is $30. For more information, visit chqstriders.org/athletics or call 716-488-2203.