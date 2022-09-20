Strong Starts Chautauqua Offers Text Program That Offers Support for Parents, Caregivers

Strong Starts Chautauqua has announced a new partnership with Bright by Text.

Bright by Text is a national texting program for parents and caregivers. The texting service includes topics like brain development, games and activities, health and wellness, STEM, safety and more. In addition to expert content, families will also get information specific to Chautauqua County, that highlights services, resources and low- or no-cost events.

To sign up, parents and caregivers with children under 8 can text the word STRONGSTART to 274448. The service is free, and includes two to four text messages per week with links to tips, short videos and related resources.

Strong Starts Chautauqua is a coalition of more than 50 organizations that work with pregnant individuals, young children and their families to provide a healthy, strong start in life.

For more information, visit: https://strongstartschaut.com/.