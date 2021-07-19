WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Sts. Peter & Paul Facing Child Victim’s Act Lawsuit

Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Jamestown is being sued in Chautauqua County Supreme Court under the Child Victim’s Act.

The late Father John Lewandowski is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year old victim in 1962. According to reports from the Dunkirk Observer, Lewandowski had been previously accused of abuse according to a list released by the Diocese of Buffalo as well as a suit filed in County Supreme Court in December against the Jamestown Boys & Girls Club.

Lewandowski died in 1982.

