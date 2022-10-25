Students Invited to Sign Up for Dream It, Do It 500 Competition

Middle School and High School students are being invited to sign up for the Dream It, Do It 500 Competition.

The free event is being held in collaboration with SUNY Fredonia from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 5th. Participants are asked to arrive at 8:30 a.m. for setup at SUNY Fredonia’s Steele Hall.

The DIDI 500 competition brings together teams of students and engineers from local manufacturers, who design, build, test, race, and sell self-powered cars. Teams of four have two and half hours to get their car built and ready to race.

Participating teams will be judged on design, teamwork, performance, and marketing. Awards will be given to the winners of the middle school and high school divisions. Students will receive a DIDI 500 tee shirt, a free lunch, and the winners will receive prizes.

Students must be accompanied by a parent, teacher, or guardian during the event, with no drop-offs.

Register at www.didiwny.com or contact DIDI Director Francine Rondenell at frondenell@didiwny.com with questions.