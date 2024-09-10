Suicide Prevention Alliance Has Two Events Set For National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month

The Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County is organizing two events as part of National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.

Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County Director Carri Raynor said, “Suicide Prevention Month is significant because it unites communities, breaks down the stigma surrounding mental health, and encourages open conversations that can ultimately save lives. It’s an opportunity to educate people on recognizing warning signs and to offer hope to those who may be struggling.”

The Alliance will host the Out of Darkness Walk in collaboration with the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention on Saturday, September 14 at Jackson-Taylor Park.

Registration for the event starts at 10:00 a.m. with the program starting at 11:00 a.m. It’s a demonstration of solidarity, as walkers join together to honor loved ones lost to suicide and to raise funds for suicide prevention initiatives. For more information or to register, visit asfp.org/Jamestown

The annual Glow Your Mind 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, September 28, at Jackson-Taylor Park. Registration will be held at 5:00 p.m. with the race beginning at 6:00 p.m. A race award ceremony and Glow Party will follow the race. Participants can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Jamestown/GlowYourMind5KRun

For more information on Suicide Prevention Month activities, resources, and how to get involved, visit the Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County’s website, preventsuicidechq.com.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.