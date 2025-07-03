Sukanya Burman Dance To Perform At Reg Lenna Memory Cafe

Sukanya Burman Dance will perform at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts‘ Memory Café on July 8.

Sukanya Burman Dance will offer an interactive, movement-based session tailored for participants of The Reg’s Memory Café. This program focuses on gentle, accessible movement and creative expression designed to engage the body and mind. Led by SBD company members, the class will begin with light movement warm-ups and evolve into a playful “teach-back” activity where participants learn and adapt simple movement phrases together. This shared experience is designed to foster joy, connection, and well-being in a welcoming, nonjudgmental environment. Movement will be adapted as needed to ensure comfort and accessibility for all participants.

The Memory Café at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is a free respite and arts program for people with forgetfulness or other changes in their thinking (including cognitive decline, dementia or Alzheimer’s) as well as their care partner, family, or friends. Participants are welcome to enjoy music performances, crafts and easy, appropriate activities to spark friendly social interaction. Light refreshments and sandwiches will be provided. All attendees can choose to participate or simply observe.

The program will begin at noon in Media Arts Studio. Enter the building through the Reg Lenna awning entrance (108 E. 3rd St.) next to Art Cloth+Craft. The Media Arts Studio is elevator-accessible.

Patrons are asked to register for the Reg Lenna Memory Café ahead of time by emailing rsvp@reglenna.com or calling The Reg Box Office at (716) 484-7070 with the names and number of attendees. A suggested (but not required) donation of your choosing would support the Reg Lenna Memory Café, payable by cash, check and credit card.

The Memory Café program at The Reg is made possible by Exhale and its funders: Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.