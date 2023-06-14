Summer Bandshell Concert Series Begins June 14 in Allen Park

The Summer Bandshell Concert series begins tonight in Allen Park.

The Jamestown Public Schools’ Middle School bands will perform at the Goranson Bandshell, starting at 6:00 p.m., followed by the Jamestown High School Band at 7:00 p.m.

Pearl City Jazz will perform at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 21 and then the Jamestown Municipal Band will begin their concert series on Wednesday nights on June 28.

All performances are free and open to the public. The Allen Park Women’s Club will be selling refreshments to benefit improvements to the park.