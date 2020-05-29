WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Sundquist Announces Limited Reopening of City Hall, Parking Enforcement to Resume

JAMESTOWN – Mayor Eddie Sundquist announced Friday that Jamestown City Hall would be reopening on a limited basis and that parking enforcement would resume on Tuesday, June 2.

All City offices will be open to the public BY APPOINTMENT ONLY and will accept permits, applications, payments, etc. The public is encouraged to continue to use the city payment drop boxes and other methods of payment. Please call or email offices to make an appointment for any city service.

All downtown parking regulations will resume on June 2. Enforcement tickets will be issued for parking meter violations only. At this time, no violations will be issued by parking enforcement for expired registrations or inspections until the Department of Motor Vehicles reopens.

City parking garages will also resume normal operations.

City parks continue to remain open, except for park restrooms and playgrounds, which will remain closed until further notice.

Please use the contact information below if you need assistance from any City department. We ask for your patience as it may take some time to respond to your message.

  • Mayor’s Office: 716-483-7600
    Mayor @ jamestownny.gov
  • Police Dispatch: 716-483-7536
    JPD @ jpdny.com
  • Fire Department: 716-483-7598
    Fire @ jamestownny.gov
  • City Clerk/Treasurer: 716-483-7612
    Clerk @ jamestownny.gov
  • Development: 716-483-7541
    DOD @ jamestownny.gov
  • Public Works: 716-483-7545
    DPW @ jamestownny.gov
  • Parks, Recreation, & Conservation: 716-483-7523
    Parks @ jamestownny.gov
  • Comptroller: 716-483-7538
    Comp @ jamestownny.gov
  • Corporation Counsel: 716-483-7540
    Counsel @ jamestownny.gov
  • Assessor: 716-483-7510
    Assessor @ jamestownny.gov

