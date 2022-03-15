SUNY Fredonia to Receive Funding for Child Care Center

SUNY Fredonia is among other SUNY campuses receiving funding for a child care center.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the initiative, which includes the distribution of $4.5 million in federal and state funding. The monies will support current centers, a program to train the next generation of child care professionals, and the development of a long-term plan to achieve the Governor’s State of the State goal to eliminate child care deserts across SUNY. The Governor’s Executive Budget includes $10.8 million to support the creation of additional child care centers on SUNY campuses.

During the 2020-2021 academic year, SUNY served 1,200 student parents with more than 4,000 child care spots across the 46 SUNY campuses that have a child care center onsite. The centers also serve faculty, staff, and state employees, as well as the neighboring community – each utilizing about a third of total child care spots. 18 more centers are currently needed to fully cover all 64 of SUNY’s campuses statewide.