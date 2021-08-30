Supreme Court Blocks Housing Eviction Moratorium

The Supreme Court blocked President Biden‘s moratorium on evictions in a 6 to 3 ruling on Thursday.

The court previously ruled that the administration couldn’t extend the ban, instituted because of the coronavirus pandemic, past July 31st without explicit congressional authorization. But after protests and a clash with Democratic lawmakers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the temporary ban through October 3rd.

Roughly 3.5 million people across the U.S. said they faced eviction in the next two months.

The case reached the Supreme Court after the Alabama Association of Realtors and other plaintiffs sued the Department of Health and Human Services.

Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented.

Biden had urged Congress to extend the moratorium ahead of the July 31st deadline. House Democrats, however, argued the CDC should extend the moratorium even if it was overruled so states have more time to disperse money to renters and landlords while Congress found another solution.

Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement saying,

“I am in talks with the Senate Majority Leader and Assembly Speaker to call a special session to address the impending eviction crisis, given the Supreme Court’s decision. Our teams will be working through the weekend to address how best to deliver relief to renters and homeowners in need as quickly as possible.”