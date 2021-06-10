Suspect in Attempted Robbery of Lakeshore Savings Bank Arrested

Jamestown Police have arrested one of the suspects in the attempted bank robbery of Lakeshore Savings Bank early Saturday morning. JPD says 34-year old Dakota Kaltenbach has been charged with third degree attempted larceny and criminal tampering. He was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and is awaiting arraignment on the charge. Investigators say the female suspect in the case was located and identified but she is not facing any charges.

Kaltenbach is accused of trying to use a device to steal deposits from a night deposit box at the downtown bank.

Investigators say the investigation into the other incidents that occurred at two other Jamestown banks earlier this spring is continuing and charges in those incidents are expected.