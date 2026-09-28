Sydney Deppas Appointed As Persell Assistant Principal

The Jamestown School Board has approved the appointment of Sydney Deppas to serve as assistant principal of Persell Middle School.

Deppas succeeds Michelle Buccola, who was recently appointed as the principal of Lincoln Elementary School. Deppas currently serves as an instructional coach supporting Love Elementary School and universal pre-kindergarten across the district.

Deppas joined Jamestown Public Schools in 2019, spending four years teaching first grade at Bush Elementary School and two years teaching kindergarten at Ring Elementary School before becoming a district instructional coach. A 2016 Jamestown High School graduate, she received her bachelor’s and administrative degrees from SUNY Fredonia and her master’s degree from Western Governors University.