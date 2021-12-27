Tapestry Resilience Initiative, Southern Tier Pediatrics Partnering on New Screening Tool

The Tapestry Resilience Initiative is partnering with Southern Tier Pediatrics to bring new screening tools to patients.

Tapestry, using a County Mental Hygiene Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services grant, is providing tools and outreach materials that includes growth charts that complement the Milestone Tracker App.

The free app from the Centers for Disease Control helps parents track development milestones. It also helps educate parents about supporting and tracking their child’s development from age 2 through 5 years.

Some key markers tracked by the app are chronological gross motor, fine motor and writing skills, self-help, cognitive and academic, social and emotional, receptive and expressive language. The app provides easy access to a child’s developmental progress to share with providers during health maintenance visits.

Tapestry has also collaborated with Southern Tier Pediatrics on universal screening tools currently embedded in their practice workflow. It is a goal of Tapestry to identify and address concerns as early as possible to prevent mental, emotional and behavioral disorders.