WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Tapestry Resilience Initiative, Southern Tier Pediatrics Partnering on New Screening Tool

Tapestry Resilience Initiative, Southern Tier Pediatrics Partnering on New Screening Tool

By Leave a Comment

Amy Beach, CRNP, Nurse Practitioner and Tessa Fadale, Tapestry Resilience Grant Administrative Assistant

The Tapestry Resilience Initiative is partnering with Southern Tier Pediatrics to bring new screening tools to patients.

Tapestry, using a County Mental Hygiene Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services grant, is providing tools and outreach materials that includes growth charts that complement the Milestone Tracker App.

The free app from the Centers for Disease Control helps parents track development milestones. It also helps educate parents about supporting and tracking their child’s development from age 2 through 5 years.

Some key markers tracked by the app are chronological gross motor, fine motor and writing skills, self-help, cognitive and academic, social and emotional, receptive and expressive language. The app provides easy access to a child’s developmental progress to share with providers during health maintenance visits.

Tapestry has also collaborated with Southern Tier Pediatrics on universal screening tools currently embedded in their practice workflow. It is a goal of Tapestry to identify and address concerns as early as possible to prevent mental, emotional and behavioral disorders.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.