Tarp Skunks’ Inaugural Season Cancelled

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Tarp Skunks will have to wait until 2021 to take the field at Diethrick Park.

On Wednesday the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League announced it was cancelling the 2020 season, just three weeks prior to the start.

The cancellation was due to COVID-19.

Jamestown manager Frank Fanning said the team sympathizes with baseball fans in Jamestown who will have to wait at least one more summer before baseball is played at Diethrick Park.

This was to be the tarp skunks first season in Jamestown after the former collegiate team – the Jamestown Jammers – folded at the end of the 2018 season. A local group of investors then organized in 2019 to establish a new ownership group – Jamestown Community Baseball LLC – and the new team, Jamestown Tarp Skunks, was introduced earlier this year with much fanfare.

The Perfect Game league is a summer amateur league featuring college players from around the country. It is comprised of 13 teams in upstate New York.