Tax Forms To Be Mailed To Those Who Received Unemployment Benefits

People who received unemployment benefits in 2024 will have their tax forms automatically mailed to them.

The New York State Department of Labor said unemployment benefits are taxable and the 1099-G form provides the total amount of money a customer received in benefits or paid back to the NYSDOL during the previous year, as well as any adjustments or tax withholding made to those benefits. Those who received UI benefits in 2024 must include a 1099-G form when filing taxes.

In previous years, customers were required to call if they wanted the form to be sent via mail to report their UI benefits as part of the tax filing process. Customers can expect the forms to arrive in their mailboxes by the end of January. Alternatively, by mid-January, customers will also be able to access their 1099-G tax forms on the State DOL website.

For more information about the form, visit https://dol.ny.gov/unemployment/1099-g-tax-form.