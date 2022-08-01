TCC Giving Away Almost 2,000 Backpacks with School Supplies at Community Picnics

The Chautauqua Center and The Waterfront Foundation will be giving away nearly 2,000 backpacks for a ninth year at community picnic events in August.

Volunteers helped assemble the backpacks filled with school supplies that will be given away at TCC’s Community Picnic Events as well as for every school district in the county.

The TCC Community Picnics will be held 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 8 in Dunkirk at the Salvation Army located at 704 Central Avenue. The Jamestown picnic will be held 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 9 at Jackson-Taylor Park on Washington Street.

The free picnic events have been rebranded this year with an emphasis on healthy eating and active lifestyle. They will include food, music, bounce houses, and children’s games. New this year is the addition of the Jamestown Public Market’s Mobile Market that will offer free produce to attendees as well as food demos by Cornell Cooperative Extension, recipes, and information on SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks promotions that make eating fresh foods more affordable.

TCC also will provide free health screenings and education, and onsite clinical providers including pediatricians and nutritionists who can help answer questions for parents about healthy eating and preventative care.

To receive a backpack, students must have a family member or caregiver over the age of 18 present. All ages are welcome to attend the community event and take advantage of the education and giveaways available to all.