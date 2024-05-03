TCC Receiving $3 Million in Federal Grant Funding

The Chautauqua Center is receiving over $3 million in federal grant funding.

Congressman Nick Langworthy said TCC will receive $3,179,348 as part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Center Program.

TCC officials say this funding is part of the base grant for Federally Qualified Health Care Centers. The monies will fund TCC operations for three more years.

According to HHS, the Community Health Center Program aims to improve healthcare access by supporting over 1,400 health centers nationwide. These centers play a pivotal role in addressing disparities in healthcare access and outcomes, ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their background or financial status, have access to comprehensive, patient-centered care.