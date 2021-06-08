The 4th Annual ‘Give Big CHQ’ Takes Place Thursday

The fourth annual Chautauqua Region Community Foundation “Give Big CHQ” will take place this Thursday, June 10th. CRCF Executive Director Tory Irgang said the day of giving came out wanting to help local non-profit organizations connect with more donors. She said the option to give online gave some organizations a platform they didn’t have access to before, “So our goal is to create a very user friendly, very low cost, and, in fact, free to the non-profits who participate the opportunity for anyone to give. And what we love about it is that it makes it so easy that you give to more organizations that perhaps you set out to.”

Irgang said 75% of donations made through Give Big CHQ are under $50. She said almost half a million dollars have been raised locally over the last 4 years.

Irgang said people looking to give should start research now by going to GiveBigCHQ.org, “Every organization has customized their page, so it’s not the Community Foundation or a standard page, they all customize it. If you have a long standing relationship with an organization, the giving levels they’ve chosen or the names they’ve given them might ring true to something in your history, it might bring a smile to your face. So I would tell people it’s never too soon to start planning your strategy for the day.”

WRFA and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts are both taking part in Give Big CHQ.