The Chautauqua Center Veggie Rx Program Returns for Third Year

The Chautauqua Center has brought back its Veggie Rx program for a third year along with some new partners.

The community health center is now collaborating with The Resource Center and the Fredonia and Dunkirk Farmers Markets to participate in the Veggie Rx program.

Under the program, medical providers and other staff at partnering health care organizations give “prescription” vouchers that act as money to their patients. Those patients spend the vouchers on fresh produce at area public markets. Veggie Rx patients receive five free servings each week through the duration of the season (June 15 to September 29).

The program is made possible through a collaboration between The Chautauqua Center and the Jamestown Public Market and is funded through TCC’s sponsorship of the Mobile Market.

In the southern portion of the county, vouchers can be redeemed weekly at any of the six Jamestown Mobile Market stops. Patients in the northern part of the county can redeem their coupons weekly at the Dunkirk and Fredonia Farmers Markets.

For the complete schedule and more information, visit www.jtownpublicmarket.org.