The Chautauqua Center Begins Move of Dunkirk Offices

The Chautauqua Center has begun moving its Dunkirk offices into a new space.

The 314 and 319 Central Avenue locations have been moved and closed with the new building being located at 75 East Third Street.

The move is taking place in a multi-phase process with physician, behavioral health, and dental offices and support staff already relocated to the new site. The New York State Department of Health recently certified the facility as fit to serve patients.

Administrative and billing offices will be moved at a later time. The “garden” floor of the new building, where those operations will be located, is still under construction and is expected to be open by July 2022.

TCC officials say The Chautauqua Center Pediatrics offices at 1134 Central Avenue will remain where they are for the foreseeable future. Also, the new Waterfront Pharmacy location will open in another phase later this year.

The move does not affect TCC’s Jamestown location.

For more information, visit The Chautauqua Center website at www.tcchealth.org or call (716) 484-4334.