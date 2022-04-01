The Jamestown Mobile Market CSA Program Returns for a Second Year

The Jamestown Public Market is bringing back its CSA to help support the Mobile Market this year.

Public Market Director Linnea Carlson the CSA, or Community Supported Agriculture, program was started last year as an effort to reach more people beyond the public market while supporting the Mobile Market.

She said when people sign up for the CSA, you’re not just supporting local farmers but supporting the Mobile Market, “Because some of that, your investment, goes into our general operating budget for things like gas and maintenance for our vehicle and that sort of thing. But what you get in return, for the 16 weeks that the Mobile Market runs, every Wednesday you come to St. Luke’s. We have a pick-up time frame. And you will get a crate of fresh fruit and vegetables.”

Carlson said 50 people signed up for the CSA last year and they hope to double that to 100 people this year.

Carlson said there are three levels to the CSA , with the first level being good for those who have never done a CSA and who want to introduce more seasonal vegetables into their diets, “We suggest that you start with our fun size which is the smallest. But then we have two sizes up. We have a family size and then a full size. And that depends on, you know, we recommend the full size for people who just absolutely love their vegetables and they know they’re going to eat the variety.”

Carlson said you can learn more about the Public Market programs and sign up for the CSA at https://www.jtownpublicmarket.org/.