The Jamestown Tarp Skunks Season is Underway

The Jamestown Tarp Skunks season is now underway.

During the past four nights, the skunks have won four and lost only one game, including taking both games in a double header against the Niagara Power on Monday. The team has today off and will wrap up their road trip tomorrow with yet another game against Niagara Power. Then they’ll play their first home games on Thursday night at Diethrick Park.

WRFA talked with Tarp Skunks manager Jordan Basile on Monday to find out how the first week of the season has being going so far, “For these guys, especially on the road, we’re trying to give them a great experience. We’re on our way to take a trip to Niagara Falls where 90% of this team has never seen Niagara Falls, so we’re spending some quality time together, getting to know each other, looking forward to coming out on top.”

Basile is a Jamestown Native and says he’s also excited for the home opener and every home game during the 2021 season, “It’s going to be a cool atmosphere. There’s going to be things to do for the kids, things to do for the families, be at the park, just enjoy themselves, get some good weather. Last but not least put a great product on the field and hopefully enjoy some good baseball.”

The complete interview with Basile can be found online at our website. In the meantime, the first home opener is Thursday at 7 p.m. at Diethrick Park, and will also be broadcast live right here on WRFA.

For more information, visit tarpskunks.com.