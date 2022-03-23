The Lodge Condominium project in Mayville has been halted.

This is according to a lawsuit filed by Lake Shore Paving in Chautauqua County Supreme Court against The Lodge at Chautauqua Lake, The Estate of James K. Webb, Sally Webb, Executrix and Webbs Harbor Restaurant & Bowling Lanes, Inc. for lack of payment.

The lawsuit states in the complaint that when Lake Shore Paving Controller Ryan Rambacher spoke with Benjamin Webb on or about February 25, 2022, Webb informed him that the Bank of Erie would not be issuing a loan for construction and, therefore, would not be moving forward with the project.

Lake Shore Paving is suing for $127,155 for work they had completed related to the condominium project.

The Webb Hospitality Group, headed by Ben Webb, held a groundbreaking ceremony in July 2021 for The Lodge condominiums which was to have included 21 units.

The project had received $450,000 in Altech Revolving Loan funds as well as IDA tax lease program benefits such as mortgage tax rebate and sales tax relief on the construction from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency. It also had received from the Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation a $217,000 term loan and $217,000 deffered loan.

WRFA reached out to Webb Hospitality for comment but did not receive a response.