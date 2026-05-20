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The Marvin House To Host Fashion Show

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Marvin House

The Marvin House will host its Sips and Hip Fashion Show on May 28.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m.

Guests will enjoy an early evening of trendy summer fashions presented by Chautauqua Institution’s GG My Love, along with light bites, refreshing sips, door prizes, and a special “Blind Date with a Book” giveaway.

The event will also feature a GG My Love pop-up shop offering exclusive bargain prices available only during the fashion show. In addition, all attendees will receive a discount coupon for future shopping.

Held at the historic Marvin House, the evening celebrates fashion, community, and the elegance of a beloved local landmark known for hosting memorable fashion events through the years.

Reservations are required. Admission is $25 per person.

For reservations or additional information, call 716-488-6206 or email marvinhouse@marvinhouse.com.

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