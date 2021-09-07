The Resource Center Accepting Nominations for 33rd Annual Ability Awareness Awards

The Resource Center is accepting nominations for its 33rd annual Ability Awareness Awards.

The Resource Center holds a celebration every year to pay tribute to people with disabilities in Chautauqua County who make tremendous strides in their quest to lead productive, meaningful lives. TRC also recognizes the community that appreciates and values the contributions those with disabilities can make, if given a chance.

The public is encouraged to nominate people with disabilities whom they know, or people and organizations from the community that have had a positive impact on the lives of those with disabling conditions.

Nominees do not have to be affiliated with The Resource Center. A selection committee composed of community volunteers will decide which nominees are most deserving of the awards.

Nominations will be accepted until September 15th. They can be submitted online by visiting www.resourcecenter.org or mailed to: the Awards Planning Committee, c/o The Resource Center, 200 Dunham Avenue, Jamestown, NY, 14701.