The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown to Hold Services Virtually

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown will be continuing its services virtually this Fall. UUCJ President Emily Garrick said the the board voted to only reopen to in person services when “50-percent of the total population in Chautauqua and Warren Counties are fully vaccinated and the transmission rate in both counties is ‘Moderate’ or lower for two consecutive weeks according to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker.”

The Sunday, September 12th service at 10:30am will be online and feature member Anne Kenefic leading a Water In-Gathering. This annual celebration springs from a ceremony created in the 1980s. Many Unitarian Universalist congregations now hold a Water Communion once a year, often at the beginning of the new church year in September.

Those wishing to participate in the September 12th service may email UUJamestown@gmail.com to receive a Zoom link.