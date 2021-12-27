Three Chautauqua County Agencies Receiving Funds to Help End Homelessness

Three Chautauqua County agencies will receive funding as part of $40 million being awarded statewide to community-based organizations to provide supportive services to vulnerable New Yorkers.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 128 nonprofit organizations and local governments will receive the monies for supportive services to break the cycle of homelessness.

Locally, Southern Tier Environments for Living will receive $167,700; Chautauqua Opportunities will receive $100,920; and the YWCA of Jamestown will receive $31,980.

Statewide, the funding will provide services for 17,539 single adult beds, 2,542 family units, and 372 young adult beds in supportive housing developments.

The supportive services funded through the program are designed to help individuals and families to remain in stable housing so they can avoid housing insecurity or placement in emergency shelters. These services include case management; benefits and health care advocacy; counseling and crisis intervention; employment or vocational assistance; educational assistance; parenting skills development; and life skills training, among others.