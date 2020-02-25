Three Vehicle Crash in Pomfret Claims Life of Child

FREDONIA – New York State Police say a seven-year-old died Monday afternoon following a three-vehicle crash on Route 60 in the town of Pomfret.

Police say the crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. when a car traveling on Route 60 in the northbound lane rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped waiting to turn left into a parking lot. The stopped vehicle was then pushed into the southbound lane and was struck by an oncoming tractor-trailer.

Police say a 35-year-old driver and a seven-year-old passenger were in the car that was struck by the tractor trailer and were sent to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment and the child was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The operator was treated for non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police have not released any of the names of the people involved in the crash and also say the investigation is ongoing.